American Production Designer and Art Director Rick Carter Receives New Oscars After Losing Them to California Wildfires

They were presented to Rick Carter by Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

American production designer and art director Rick Carter was like many in California who lost so much due to the wildfires. For Carter, this included the Oscars that he won. The Academy decided to do something to make up for his awards that were destroyed.

What’s Happening:

Rick Carter, the esteemed production designer, received replacements for the Oscars he won for Avatar and Lincoln, awards that were lost when his home was destroyed by the recent fires in Los Angeles.

They were presented by Academy CEO Bill Kramer

