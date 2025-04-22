Disney+ Renews the Korean Action Drama “A Shop for Killers” for a Second Season

Disney+ has renewed the Korean action drama A Shop for Killers for a second season.

What’s Happening:

  • The Korean action drama A Shop for Killers has been renewed for a second season by Disney+ according to The Hollywood Reporter.
  • A Shop for Killers, based on the Korean novel by Kang Ji-young, focuses on Ji-an, a woman raised by her mysterious mercenary uncle.
  • After his unexpected death, she inherits his dangerous weapons shop, along with the enemies that accompany it. As the threats from assassins escalate, flashbacks reveal her uncle's tumultuous past.
  • Season two will bring back popular Korean actors Lee Dongwook and Kim Hyejun while introducing Japanese talents Masaki Okada and Hyunri.
  • Additionally, Lee Kwon, along with writers Ji Hojin and Lee Kwon, will also reprise their roles for this upcoming season.
  • The first eight-episode season of A Shop for Killers debuted on Disney+ in January 2024, representing another notable triumph for Disney+’s Korean originals division.
  • This success builds on the accomplishments of writer Kang Full’s superhero series Moving and his mystery horror show Light Shop, both of which have ranked among the most-watched programs on the platform in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • The second season is set to be available for streaming on Disney+ worldwide and on Hulu in the United States, though a specific release date has not yet been announced.

