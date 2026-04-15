Searchlight Pictures Acquires New Tech-Horror Movie "Monitor" After SXSW Debut

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the internet...

The Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has grabbed up a new horror movie entitled Monitor that had a lot of buzz coming out of this year's SXSW last month. More details below.

What's happening:

Searchlight Pictures has acquired the new horror movie Monitor from filmmakers Matt Black and Ryan Polly, for a to-be-announced release date in 2027.

Monitor premiered at SXSW 2026 and is a feature-length reworking of a short of the same title made by the Black and Polly back in 2018. The story concerns a woman who finds herself haunted by demonic forces after encountering a mysterious video on the internet.

The film stars Brittany O'Grady as Maggie, Taz Skylar as Isaac, Ines Høysæter Asserson as Faye, Sara Alexander as Claudia, and Viveik Kalra as Sariq, among others.

What they're saying:

Searchlight Pictures President Matthew Greenfield: "Matt and Ryan have crafted a visceral, modern thriller that taps directly into our collective fear of what may lurk just out of view, at the edges of our screens — delivering a truly wild ride. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences."

"Matt and Ryan have crafted a visceral, modern thriller that taps directly into our collective fear of what may lurk just out of view, at the edges of our screens — delivering a truly wild ride. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences." Matt Black and Ryan Polly: "When we made the original Monitor short film eight years ago, we never imagined it would one day find a home at Searchlight Pictures. We’re beyond thrilled to be partnering with them to bring this monster to theaters, where it truly belongs on the big screen. Monitor was always meant to be experienced with a room full of people being terrified together. We’re incredibly grateful to our entire cast and crew and our partners at Temple Hill and Nostromo Pictures, who championed this project from the beginning and helped make this moment possible."

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