Tickets Available Now for Sam Raimi's "Send Help" from 20th Century Studios, New Poster Released

Attention Sam Raimi fans: it's time to fire up your Fandango accounts and buy tickets to the latest horror/thriller from the man who brought you Drag Me to Hell. It's called Send Help and it's being released by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios later this month. More details below.

What's happening:

Tickets are now available to purchase for the new movie Send Help from director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness), which will be released into theaters on Friday, January 30th.

The film stars Rachel McAdams (Red Eye) as Linda Liddle, a woman who ends up stranded on an island with her jerk of a boss Bradley Preston, played by Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner).

In addition to tickets going on sale, a new trailer and poster for Send Help were also released by 20th Century Studios today.

