"Shoresy" Season 5 Premiere Date and Season 6 Renewal Announced

Familiar faces join the cast for Shoresy's epic fifth season.
Hulu has announced the premiere date for the fifth season of Shoresy, while also revealing that the show will be returning for a sixth season.

What's Happening:

  • Shoresy is back with the Bulldogs for the series' fifth season, which is set to premiere on Saturday, February 21 with all six new episodes.
  • In addition, Hulu has also revealed that the show will return in 2027 for Season 6.
  • Created by and starring Jared Keeso (Letterkenny), the new season will see Shoresy and the Bulldogs fight to protect the North American game.
  • Returning cast starring alongside Keeso are:
    • Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat
    • Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan
    • Keilani Rose (Flimsy) as Miigwan
    • Rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo
    • Former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch
    • Ryan McDonell (The Crossing) stars as Michaels
    • Former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody
    • Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively.
    • North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, Maclean Fish as Jory, and Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr.
  • The first four seasons of Shoresy are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

