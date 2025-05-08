Stitch Explores Santa Monica Pier Ahead of the Theatrical Release of “Lilo & Stitch” on May 23rd

Advance tickets for “Lilo & Stitch” are now on sale.

Lilo & Stitch will be hitting theaters soon on May 23, 2025. You never know what Stitch is going to get into, and he was spotted hanging out at Santa Monica Pier.

What’s Happening:

Stitch was spotted hanging out at Santa Monica Pier, and Erika Kurzawa

Check out the video below.

Advance tickets for the live-action version of Disney's beloved 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch, are now available for purchase through Fandango

About the Live Action Lilo & Stitch:

Lilo & Stitch is a touching and comedic story that centers on a lonely girl from Hawaii and the alien fugitive who plays a crucial role in mending her broken family.

is a touching and comedic story that centers on a lonely girl from Hawaii and the alien fugitive who plays a crucial role in mending her broken family. Directed by the talented Dean Fleischer Camp, the film boasts a screenplay written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

The cast features a range of impressive actors, including Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, with Maia Kealoha making her first appearance on screen.

The production is spearheaded by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, while executive producers Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher also play significant roles in bringing this project to life.

More On Lilo & Stitch: