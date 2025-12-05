Broken Lizard Returns for "Super Troopers 3" in August 2026

Broken Lizard is back with another sequel to the group's most popular movie, with a slew of cast additions.

Searchlight Pictures is offering up a first look and the release date for Super Troopers 3 – which, if you'll believe it, is the third installment in the popular comedy franchise.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Super Troopers 3 from the sketch comedy group Broken Lizard on August 7th, 2026.

Previously, the film had been given the subtitle of Winter Soldiers (clearly a play on the title of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier), but that subtitle was not present in today's announcement.

Super Troopers 3 is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (The Dukes of Hazzard) and was written by Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, and Chandrasekhar, who also all star in the film.

Newcomers to the lineup of troopers in the third movie include: Sakina Jaffrey (Pixar’s Soul) Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live) Lisa Gilroy (Twisted Metal) Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United) Marisa Coughlan (Teaching Mrs. Tingle) Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back) Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) Andrew Dismukes (SNL) Hannah Simone (New Girl) Iqbal Theba (Glee)

The first Super Troopers movie was released back in 2001, while the first sequel hit theaters 17 years later in 2018.

Broken Lizard formed in 1989 at Colgate University in upstate New York, and Super Troopers is considered something of a cult favorite among underground comedy fans.

Other movies from the troupe include Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Slammin’ Salmon, and Quasi.

