Television Critics Association Elects New Board of Directors, Including Our Own Alex Reif

We’re proud to share the news that our own Alex Reif is among those selected for the TCA Board of Directors for 2025-2027.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its new Board of Directors for 2025-2027, and one of the names will be very familiar to regular readers of Laughing Place.

What’s Happening:

The TCA Board of Directors for 2025-2027 have been revealed, as elected by its membership of 230 TV journalists from across the United States and Canada.

Featuring decorated industry professionals experienced in covering news and information from across the pop culture and entertainment sphere, this new TCA Board is poised to navigate the ever-changing landscape of television journalism.

In very exciting news for us here at Laughing Place, one of the new members is our own Alex Reif, who has been writing for the site since 2014. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys.

Right now, you can follow along for all of Alex’s reports and reviews

Meanwhile, award-winning writer and teacher Andy Dehnart has been elected as the new TCA President.

Members of the TCA’s New Board of Directors include:

Andy Dehnart – TCA President Dehnart is an award-winning writer and teacher who covers the reality TV industry through his online publication reality blurred, which he launched 25 years ago. His writing there has won awards from NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, the L.A. Press Club’s National A&E Journalism Awards, and the Society for Professional Journalism’s Sunshine State Awards. His freelance journalism has appeared on NPR and in The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Vulture, and The Daily Beast, among others. Dehnart has served in various positions on the TCA Board since 2018—including, most recently, as Vice President.

Amy Amatangelo – Vice President Amy Amatangelo has been covering television for more than 25 years. In the late 1990s, she was one of the first television critics to cover the medium online with her "TV Gal" column, which ran for more than 10 years. Her work can currently be found in Paste Magazine, Emmy Magazine, and The Los Angeles Times, among others. She previously served on the TCA Board as Treasurer.

Danette Chavez – Secretary Danette Chavez is a TV critic, alt-weekly veteran, and lifelong Chicagoan. She began her career in digital media in 2015, working her way from the news desk at The A.V. Club to become the head of its TV section, and is now its Editor-In-Chief. From 2022 to 2024, she worked at Polygon and also led the late Primetimer. She was previously a Director on the TCA Board.

Megan Vick – Treasurer Megan Vick is a freelance entertainment journalist who has been covering trends and pop culture for almost two decades. She previously served as Senior Editor at TVGuide.com, where she ran the TV and news team and was the lead entertainment video correspondent for the brand before moving on to other ventures. Her byline can now be seen at Variety, Swooon.com, Parade, and others. She formally served on the TCA Board as a Director.

Kevin Fallon – Director Kevin Fallon is the editor of The Daily Beast's Obsessed. In addition to continuing to serve on the TCA’s Board as a Director, he is also a director of the TV branch of the Critics Choice Association and is a member of the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association. He has written for Newsweek, Glamour, The Week, and The Atlantic, among other publications.

Alex Reif – Director Alex Reif is a Bay Area-based writer. As a teenager, he was an entertainment reporter for Milwaukee’s “Teen Forum," which aired on ABC

Liz Shannon Miller – Director Liz Shannon Miller is a writer and editor who currently serves as the Senior Entertainment Editor at Consequence. Prior to this, she served as a staff writer on G4's "Attack of the Show," written dialogue for the U.S. Army, and covered the online video world as a tech reporter. Her work has also been published by Vulture, Variety, The Los Angeles Times, Collider, The AV Club, Paste, The Verge, and more. She previously served as Secretary on the TCA Board.

Matt Webb Mitovich – Director Matt Webb Mitovich is the Chief Content Officer at TVLine.com, where he has worked for 14 years. Prior to joining TVLine.com, he was on staff at Fancast, TV Guide Magazine, TV Guide.com and Soaps In Depth Magazine. He is highly respected for his breaking news and knowledge of the industry. He is continuing to serve as a Director on the TCA Board.



What They’re Saying:

Andy Dehnart, TCA President: “I’m honored and excited to serve as President of the TCA at this critical time in journalism and Hollywood. TCA’s community and press tours played a critical role in my career and work, and the Board and I will do everything we can to ensure TCA members can grow their careers. We’ll continue to support the art of television criticism while celebrating the best in televised entertainment. Our members know TV, and cover it fairly, ethically, and passionately for a wide range of niche and international audiences."

Read More from Alex Reif: