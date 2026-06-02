Yogurtland Launching "Toy Story 5" Limited Edition Menu Items and Store Elements
A treat fit for a Space Ranger!
You've got a friend in frozen yogurt, as Toy Story 5 is launching a collaboration with Yogurtland, bringing several special flavors to the chain for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- Yogurtland has announced a new partnership with Pixar's Toy Story 5.
- The partnership launches at Yogurtland on June 8 and will include three different Toy Story 5-inspired frozen yogurt flavors available at the chain.
- No Sugar Added Space Ranger Berry Blast — a cosmic, blueberry blend inspired by Buzz Lightyear
- No Sugar Added Cowboy Campfire S’mores — a nostalgic campfire-style flavor inspired by Woody and Jessie
- Beyond Blueberry S’mores Swirl — a signature swirl combining berry brightness with classic s’mores indulgence
- In addition, the partnership includes additional elements at Yogurtland locations, including:
- Limited-edition branded Toy Story 5-branded cups (see above) and three collectible spoon designs featuring Buzz, Woody, and Jessie.
- A series of in-store keychain giveaways.
- Exclusive digital content and online experiences tied to the film.
- In-store activations, including a collectible Yogurtland x Toy Story keychain giveaway available on June 16, June 30, and July 14 (Guests will receive a free keychain with every qualifying in-store purchase of $25 or more (before tax) on food or beverage only. Limit one keychain per customer per transaction).
- I know he's not really a focus of this movie, but I am a little sad there's no grape flavor tied to Zurg, but that's probably just because purple is my favorite color...
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, with Joan Cusack's Jessie taking a more central role this time out as she takes on Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), the tablet that has become the new center of attention for Bonnie.
- Andrew Stanton, director of Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, with Kenna Harris co-directing and Jess Choy producing.
- After a lot of rumors and speculation, it was confirmed this week that Taylor Swift has a new song in Toy Story 5.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.
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