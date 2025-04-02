Trevor Jackson Lands a Role in ABC Medical Drama “Grey's Anatomy”
He is set to make his debut in Episode 2117.
Trevor Jackson has landed a role in the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
What’s Happening:
- Former grown-ish actor Trevor Jackson is returning to Disney, having landed a sought-after role in Grey's Anatomy.
- He is set to make his debut on Grey's Anatomy in Episode 2117, which is the second-to-last episode of the current season scheduled to air on May 8.
- Additionally, he will feature in the Season 21 finale, with the possibility of becoming a series regular if the medical drama is renewed for a 22nd season according to Deadline.
- In Grey’s Anatomy, Jackson will play a charming, clever, and conceited character in his late twenties who has recently moved to Seattle.
- The details of his role are unclear, particularly whether he will be a new surgical intern or resident, as the series has openings in both positions following the departures of Mika and Levi earlier this season, while Ben from Station 19 is set to return as a resident in Season 21.
- Actor and singer Jackson starred alongside Yara Shahidi in the Freeform spinoff of black-ish, grown-ish, where he was the only original cast member to hold a regular role for all six seasons.
- Previously, he was a key cast member in another Disney production from the creators of Grey’s Anatomy and the black-ish franchise, appearing with Regina King in the second season of John Ridley’s ABC anthology series, American Crime.
- Jackson started his career as a child actor, playing Young Simba in the touring Broadway production of The Lion King and later appearing in The Tap Dance Kid.
