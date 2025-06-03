Vanta Music Rebrands Label With Disney Music Group and Andscape With First Artist Signed
Vanta Music, formerly Good Company Records, has built a strong reputation through its work on Oscar- and Grammy-winning projects and soundtracks for major franchises like Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios. The label has also contributed significantly to various artists, including creating a theme song for Disney Parks.
Vanta Music has officially revealed signings, bringing Samara Cyn, India Shawn, and RÜDE CÅT on board as part of its partnership with Disney Music Group and Andscape.
What’s Happening:
- VANTA Music was established to foster a self-sufficient artistic community rooted in fairness.
- The founding trio is dedicated to empowering artists to thrive beyond traditional constraints, leveraging their collective strengths.
- This ethical foundation builds trust, enabling artists to create exceptional work while exploring their creativity without fear of exclusion or judgment.
Samara Cyn:
- Samara Cyn is a dynamic rap artist and songwriter known for her electrifying performances and distinctive blend of melody and lyrics.
- Her music has gained significant attention, earning her spots on Ones to Watch lists from Spotify and recognition from Complex and Rolling Stone.
- Currently, she is captivating audiences on a sold-out nationwide tour with Smino.
India Shawn:
- India Shawn, a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter, is renowned for her authentic storytelling that resonates deeply with listeners.
- As she embarks on a new musical journey in 2025, she aims to introduce a fresh sound while remaining true to her roots.
- With a background in writing for artists like Chris Brown and touring with Anderson .Paak and 6lack, she continues to make an impact.
- Her recent release, “There Must Be A God," serves as a poignant end-credit song for Andscape’s Hulu film She Taught Love, and she plans to unveil new music in June.
RÜDE CÅT:
- RÜDE CÅT is an innovative artist celebrated for his exceptional vocal talent and poignant songwriting. By blending alternative rock, pop, RnB, and orchestral elements, he creates immersive soundscapes that evoke strong emotions.
- His powerful vocals navigate complex productions, resulting in a captivating mix of raw energy and refined artistry. With each release, he challenges musical norms, establishing himself as a visionary who transforms emotions into impactful auditory experiences.
Natalie Prospere:
- Natalie Prospere is a dynamic music executive specializing in artist development and talent management.
- Her impressive roster includes top writers, producers, and artists who have collectively earned over 10 multi-platinum RIAA Awards, numerous Billboard Top 10 entries, and several Grammy Awards.
- Prospere also spearheads the innovative project Friends Only, which fosters equitable partnerships among artists and highlights the significance of authentic relationships within the Caribbean and Black diaspora.
John Kercy:
- In 2024, John Kercy won a Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for his work on Victoria Monet’s Jaguar II, adding to his five nominations and three wins.
- As an award-winning mixing and audio engineer at Vanta, Kercy has collaborated with notable artists like Lil Wayne, GIVĒON, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lucky Daye, establishing himself as a key asset in the industry.
Vanta Music:
- Vanta Music is led by the talented trio of D’Mile, Natalie Prospere, and John Kercy. D’Mile, a prolific songwriter and producer, has collaborated with artists like Victoria Monet, H.E.R., Silk Sonic, and Rihanna.
- His recent work includes producing for Monet’s Grammy-winning album and writing the end-credit song for The Acolyte.
- D’Mile has made history with consecutive Grammys for Song of the Year and has received 20 nominations, including three for Producer of the Year.
- An Oscar winner for Best Original Song, he was named BMI's Songwriter of the Year in 2023 and contributed to the Marvel Spider-Man 2 video game with the track “Swing."
- Billboard recognized him in their 2025 Grammy Preview for his ability to blend retro and modern styles into resonant pop music.
