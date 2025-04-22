Delta Airlines Flight Catches Fire at Orlando International Airport

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

Earlier today, a Delta passenger flight planning to head to Atlanta caught fire at the Orlando International Airport.

What’s Happening:

WFTV9

Delta flight 1213 was on the tarmac preparing for takeoff when a tailpipe on the aircraft’s right engine ignited into flames, prompting a full evacuation of the plane.

Around 200 passengers and 12 crew members were safely able to exit from the plane.

No injuries are reported at this time.

The flight was outbound for Atlanta, and Delta reached out to Channel 9 sharing they are working to get their passengers to their final destinations.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible."

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

Thanks to X user @dylangwall, we have some video footage of the fire as well as the inflatable slide evacuation where passengers were quickly removed from the plane.

It also looks as if the back slide failed to properly inflate.

You can check out the footage below:

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/kmksyx5QIu — Dylan (@dylangwall) April 21, 2025

MCO is one of the busiest airports in the country, hosting over 50 million passengers each year as tourists come to visit popular destinations like Walt Disney World Universal Orlando

Read More Orlando: