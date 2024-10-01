Orlando International Airport to Raise Car Rental Fees on November 1st

In an effort to raise funds for an off-site parking facility, the airport's Customer Facility Charge will go up $3 dollars a day.

Orlando is the largest car rental city in the world. With nearly 57 million passengers traveling through Orlando International Airport every year, demand for rental cars in the city is overflowing the airport's surface lots and garages.

Price Hike at MCO:

Currently, most of MCO’s rental car companies operate out of the airport's parking garages, utilizing the majority of parking spaces at the airport.

In the interest of easing parking congestion, the new off-site car rental facility will take inspiration from LAX, ATL, and ORD who have already made the switch to off-site facilities.

On August 21st, the GOAA announced the new plan for its 2024-2025 budget.

Angela Starke, GOAA’s senior vice president shared “The facility would instantly open up about 5,000 parking spaces in the existing A, B and C garages, where rental cars are currently housed.”

The new facility is expected to open by 2032, which is expected to be located south of Terminal C.

Beginning on November 1st, the Customer Facility Charge will increase from $6 to $9 per day to fund the new project. The fee is only allowed to be collected for seven days, meaning customers can expect a total increase of $21 maximum.

