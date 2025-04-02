Blue Man Group Postpones Debut of Its New Show at Icon Park
The Icon Park show will include popular Blue Man performances along with new original musical compositions.
Blue Man Group has delayed the debut of its new show in Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- The return of Blue Man Group to Orlando has been delayed According to The Orlando Sentinel.
- The performances were originally scheduled to begin on April 3 in a newly built 580-seat theater at Icon Park, next to The Orlando Eye on International Drive.
- Construction on the theater remains unfinished, and the official Blue Man website now indicates that it will be "opening soon in Orlando," without providing a specific date.
- In an official statement, Blue Man Group stated they are “thrilled" about returning to Orlando after a five-year break. “The group’s new home will be the bald, blue trio’s first ever theater built from the ground up. Unfortunately, that comes with occasional challenges. We continue to work hard to make progress, and we can’t wait to bring Orlando all the surprising, fun, and iconic moments you have come to expect from Blue Man Group."
- The Blue Man Group's website is still selling tickets, with the earliest date available on May 29, just one week following the launch of Universal's Epic Universe theme park nearby.
- An email was sent to ticket buyers from Blue Man Group saying, “in order to deliver the best experience to our audiences, we have made the decision to postpone our opening previously scheduled for April 3, 2025."
- It was stated that complete refunds are currently being processed.
- The company announced that the Icon Park show will include well-known Blue Man performances alongside new content, featuring original musical compositions.
