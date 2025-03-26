Aquatica Orlando Says Aloha to Summer with Additional Family-Friendly Activities
This springtime celebration will take place Saturdays and Sundays from March 29th through May 11th.
Get ready to say Aloha to Summer, as Aquatica Orlando welcomes the sunny season in style every Saturday and Sunday from March 29th through May 11th.
What’s Happening:
- In the lead up to the summer season, Aquatica Orlando will offer thrilling rides, live entertainment and family-friendly activities—all included with park admission.
- From the moment the gates open on March 29th, Aloha to Summer sets the tone for an unforgettable day with these exciting activities:
- Welcome Celebration: Kickstart the day with a lively island-style welcome upon park opening. Guests who are amongst the first to enter the park will be greeted with festive leis and complimentary welcome tropical punch for the whole family!
- Summer Splash Dance Party: Join in on the fun of this roaming dance party as it makes its way around the park! Guests can move, groove and keep their energy high with lively entertainment during this family-friendly dance party happening throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- NEW Sandcastle Artists: See the dazzling talents of professional sandcastle artists as they make their unique creations. Inspired by these professionals, kids can create their own masterpieces during the sandcastle building contest!
- Family-Friendly Activities: Guests can get into the competitive spirit with a chance to win fun prizes by participating in several family-friendly games and activities such as Ring Toss, Cornhole, Hula Hoop, Sandcastle building contests and more from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- In addition to all the exciting activities guests can enjoy throughout the day, Aloha to Summer has all-new culinary delights to fuel up for all the fun such as:
- Specialty Savory Offerings: Savor limited-time island-inspired fare, crafted exclusively for Aloha to Summer—bringing the flavors of paradise to every bite. From Ponzu Pork Dumplings at Mango Market to Teriyaki Pineapple Burgers at Kookaburra Kitchen, there are delicious cuisines for every palate.
- NEW Kookaburra Kitchen: The NEW Tex Mex menu at Kookaburra Kitchen provides guests with even more delicious food options at Aquatica Orlando. Guests can choose from a variety of yummy bites such as Tacos, Nachos or Taco Salad with their choice of Pork or Chicken Adobo and more at Kookaburra Kitchen.
- Unique Sweet Treats: No perfect pool day is complete without a delightful dessert. Guests can savor exclusive tropical treats like Hawaiian Crumble Dippin' Dots and Island Fusion Rita’s Italian Ice—available only at Aquatica Orlando during Aloha to Summer—to sweeten their fun in the sun.
- Aloha to Summer takes place every Saturday and Sunday from March 29th through May 11th at Aquatica Orlando.
