Alton Towers Resort in the UK to Open World’s First “Bluey” Themed Coaster Next Year

Come Spring 2026, you'll be able to blast off with Bluey and her family in a thrilling new adventure at Alton Towers Resort.

While we’re still waiting for Bluey’s Disney Parks debut, the beloved children’s character can already be found at Alton Towers Resort in the United Kingdom – and next year, she’s getting her own roller coaster!

What’s Happening:

Alton Towers, perhaps the U.K.’s most popular and well-known theme park, has announced the world’s first roller coaster themed to Bluey , coming to the park’s CBeebies Land.

, coming to the park’s CBeebies Land. This new junior roller coaster will open in spring 2026, of course themed to the TV phenomenon Bluey, which has garnered millions of fans around the world since launching in Australia in 2018.

When it debuts next year, the ride will sit right alongside Alton Towers’ existing Bluey offerings, including the popular Heeler family meet-and-greet and live stage show.

Elsewhere at the Alton Towers Resort, guests can stay in Bluey-themed hotel rooms at the CBeebies Land Hotel, which bring to life Bluey and Bingo's bedroom.

CBeebies Land, themed around the BBC’s preschool-aged programming block, also features such popular rides as Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig and JoJo & Gran Gran At Home, plus Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom ride, In the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride, Something Special Sensory Garden and Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure.

What They’re Saying:

Sabrina de Carvalho, Senior VP, UK Attractions at Merlin Entertainments: “I’m excited to finally announce our new Bluey coaster in CBeebies Land at Alton Towers Resort - the first Bluey coaster in the world. We can’t wait to welcome Bluey fans and young families from all over the world to the resort. We’re keeping the exact details and launch date under wraps for now but Bluey’s limitless energy is sure to be reflected in our new junior coaster."

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios: "Loveable and inexhaustible Bluey has captured the hearts of children and adults alike all over the world and we are excited that our much-loved brand is getting its first-ever rollercoaster at Alton Towers Resort. Alongside the resort's bespoke Bluey-themed hotel rooms, we can't wait to see fans enjoy the new attraction."

