California's Great America to Close Forever Labor Day 2027

The park opened back in 1976 becoming a Bay Area staple.

California’s Great America in Santa Clara, CA has announced that the 2027 season will be the 50 year old park's last.

What’s Happening:

After years of speculation, California’s Great America will close forever following the 2027 season.

The closure announcement arrives with little surprise, as Cedar Fair announced they had sold the 112 acre land the park currently inhabits in June of 2022.

The $310 million deal also included a leaseback agreement that allowed Cedar Fair (Six Flags) to continue opening the park for up to 11 years after the sale.

This included an initial 6-year term through June 2028 with options to extend through June of 2033.

The park opened back in 1976 as a part of America’s Bicentennial celebration and has welcomed 10s of millions of guests through the gates.

The park will operate during its regular summer season, with the final day of operation taking place on Labor Day, September 6th, 2026.

What They’re Saying:

Dave Vosejpka, Park Manager of California's Great America: "For more than five decades, this Santa Clara theme park has brought people together, created family traditions and served as the backdrop for unforgettable memories. The Farewell Season is an opportunity for generations of Bay Area guests to return, spend time with family and friends, and revisit the attractions and traditions that have made the park in Santa Clara, California such a meaningful part of the community."

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