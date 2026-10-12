One Dead, Four Injured Following Incident on Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia

The park says it is cooperating with local authorities as an investigation into the fatal incident continues.

A guest has died and four others were injured following an incident at Six Flags Over Georgia, according to reporting from WSB-TV Atlanta. The incident prompted an evacuation of riders aboard Goliath, one of the park’s largest roller coasters, as local authorities responded and began investigating.

What’s Happening:

According to WSB-TV Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News, officials confirmed the fatality to Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Goliath was stopped during the incident, with a set of its cars reported at the top of the ride. Riders onboard the roller coaster were being evacuated four at a time.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation released a statement expressing condolences to the guest’s loved ones and acknowledging the impact on others at the park. “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected. The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identities of those involved and the cause of the guest’s death, have not been publicly disclosed in the information provided by the park. The investigation remains ongoing, and Six Flags has said it is cooperating with local authorities.

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