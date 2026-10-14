Dollywood Adding New Events, Characters for 2027 Season

2027 will be the first year that Dollywood has opened for the season following the death of Dolly Parton. It's likely to be a somewhat bittersweet year, but the theme park will be continuing on with its fan favorites next year, along with a few new additions.

What's Happening:

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, has announced its full schedule for the 2027 season.

One major addition in 2027 will be the introduction of a brand new character. Dream Maker will appear in the Wildwood Grove area sometime next year. The character will appear with her Dream Wagon and encourage kids to share their own dreams and tell stories inspired by Dolly Parton.

The I Will Always Love You Music Festival returns March 11-April 11. From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton, the show that tells the story of Dolly's career, will return. One imagines it will have a special resonance following the death of the icon earlier this year.

Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival will take place from May 7-June 20. From the Heart will continue through this event. Dollywood's culinary team will show off its most creative dishes. The Country Hitmakers series will see country music stars perform in the park. The list of artists has yet to be announced.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City will happen from June 26-Aug. 8. Popular shows “The Gazillion Bubble Show: Evolution,” “Moto-Motion Freestyle Showdown,” and “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience" will return.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana is set for the fall from Sept. 11- Oct. 31. It will be highlighted by the return of Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Dollywood launched its first after-hours ticketed event this year with Harvey's Boo Bash. The event is clearly already considered a success, as it will return and be expanded in 2027, with events taking place on October 1, 15, 22, 23, 29, and 30.

The year will end with Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana from Nov. 5- Jan. 2. This will include a brand new experience, Mrs. Claus’ Cookies, an interactive cookie-making experience for guests.

The Run Dollywood series will return in 2027 with events taking place April 23-25, Sept. 24-26, and Nov. 12-14.

The 2027 season opens with a Season Passholder Preview Day on March 10, with the Grand Opening Day for the general public on March 11.