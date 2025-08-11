Behind the Screams: Learn About the Props of Dark Universe with Universal Creative

Universal’s newest theme park Epic Universe is now thrilling guests at Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Creative is ready to take you behind the props of the park’s Dark Universe!

What’s Happening:

Universal Creative is taking fans behind the scenes of Epic Universe’s Dark Universe.

The classic monsters-themed land invites park guests into Darkmoor where they can interact with the stories and characters of Universal’s film legacy.

Over on Instagram

Brandon, a creative director at Universal Creative, explores several corners of the fan-favorite land, explaining the story, creation, and curation of props around the land.

He and his team traveled around the world, including Salem, Boston, Los Angeles, Hungary, Budapest, and Germany, collecting items to further the land’s spooky storyline.

Highlighting that “every story in the Dark Universe is hidden in the shadows," you’ll definitely wanna check this behind the design video out!

More Screams Incoming:

While the monsters of Darkmoor are available year round, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood are gearing up for their annual Halloween Horror Nights events.

This year, fans attending the terrifying separately ticketed festivities will be able to dive into the thrills and chills of Friday the 13th, Poltergeist, Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s and more.

and more. For a comprehensive guide to everything coming to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, you can check out all of the exciting offerings here

Read More Universal Orlando Resort: