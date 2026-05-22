Epic Anniversary: Celebrate a Year of Epic Universe with New Products from Shop Universal

Commemorate your epic adventures, past, present, and future!

Happy first birthday to Universal’s Epic Universe! Celebrate the year of fun with new products available on Shop Universal!

What’s Happening:

One year ago on May 22nd, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort opened its fourth theme park with Epic Universe!

The massive and innovative new park invites guests to explore the portals of fan-favorite franchises, including Harry Potter, Nintendo, Universal Monsters, and How to Train Your Dragon as well as their gorgeous central hub Celestial Park.

In celebration of this milestone, Shop Universal has dropped some new merchandise to celebrate the park!

While the items are not all branded as anniversary items, they are a great way to commemorate the park and some of the amazing experiences found inside!

First up, let’s take a look at the amazing anniversary items you can pick up!

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Landmarks 2-Piece Pin Set ($40)

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Logo Mug ($35)

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Ornament ($35)

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Collectible Coin ($45)





While not officially Epic Anniversary merchandise, we also have some standard Universal’s Epic Universe merchandise, featuring the park's compass-inspired logo.

For fans looking to showcase their favorite experiences found inside the park, you’ll also find a selection of merchandise honoring different lands, attractions, characters, and restaurants!

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Lug Captain Cacao Skeeter Bag ($75)

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Lug Captain Cacao Coin Pouch ($35)

COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Celestial Park Vinyl Record ($65)

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