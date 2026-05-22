Epic Anniversary: Celebrate a Year of Epic Universe with New Products from Shop Universal
Commemorate your epic adventures, past, present, and future!
Happy first birthday to Universal’s Epic Universe! Celebrate the year of fun with new products available on Shop Universal!
What’s Happening:
- One year ago on May 22nd, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort opened its fourth theme park with Epic Universe!
- The massive and innovative new park invites guests to explore the portals of fan-favorite franchises, including Harry Potter, Nintendo, Universal Monsters, and How to Train Your Dragon as well as their gorgeous central hub Celestial Park.
- In celebration of this milestone, Shop Universal has dropped some new merchandise to celebrate the park!
- While the items are not all branded as anniversary items, they are a great way to commemorate the park and some of the amazing experiences found inside!
- First up, let’s take a look at the amazing anniversary items you can pick up!
Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Dark Universe Portal Collectible Coin ($30)
Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Celestial Park Portal Collectible Coin ($30)
Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary How to Train Your Dragon Portal Collectible Coin ($30)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Landmarks 2-Piece Pin Set ($40)
PRE-ORDER Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt ($40)
PRE-ORDER Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Spirit Jersey ($85)
PRE-ORDER Epic Universe Anniversary How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Egg Plush ($30)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Logo Mug ($35)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Ornament ($35)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Epic Anniversary Collectible Coin ($45)
- While not officially Epic Anniversary merchandise, we also have some standard Universal’s Epic Universe merchandise, featuring the park's compass-inspired logo.
Universal Epic Universe Emblem Plush Blanket ($63)
Universal Epic Universe Emblem Drawstring Bag ($40)
Universal Epic Universe Emblem Lanyard Pouch ($5.50)
Universal Epic Universe Emblem Lanyard ($14)
- For fans looking to showcase their favorite experiences found inside the park, you’ll also find a selection of merchandise honoring different lands, attractions, characters, and restaurants!
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Lug Captain Cacao Skeeter Bag ($75)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Lug Captain Cacao Coin Pouch ($35)
COMING SOON Universal Epic Universe Celestial Park Vinyl Record ($65)
PRE-ORDER Universal Epic Universe How to Train Your Dragon Vinyl Record ($45)
Epic Universe Ygor Freak T-Shirt ($30)
Epic Universe Stardust Racers T-Shirt ($30)
Epic Universe Pizza Moon T-Shirt ($30)
Epic Universe Celestial Park T-Shirt ($30)
How to Train Your Dragon Here for the Cones T-Shirt ($30)
Read More Universal Orlando:
- How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Soundtrack Brings More Music from Epic Universe to Streaming Services
- Step into the Terrifying World of "Sinners" at Halloween Horror Nights 2026
- Photos: Captain Cacao Makes His Universal Epic Universe Debut
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning