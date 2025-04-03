Select Universal Epic Universe Merchandise Now Available to Purchase Online

Fans can prepare for their first trip to Universal Orlando’s newest park by purchasing some merchandise ahead of time.

Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe, officially opens next month! To get you prepared for your visit, a selection of merchandise items the park’s five realms are now available to purchase online.

What’s Happening:

Epic Universe will have more than 20 retail locations throughout the theme park, with each of the worlds within the park – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe – featuring merch specific to that area and the characters within.

The merchandise offerings at Epic Universe are a unique assortment of new and popular merchandise that ranges from apparel to headwear to collectibles and more celebrating the immersive worlds of the new theme park.

For a closer look at the Epic Universe merchandise collections revealed so far, click here

Epic Universe officially opens May 22nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort.

