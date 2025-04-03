Select Universal Epic Universe Merchandise Now Available to Purchase Online
Fans can prepare for their first trip to Universal Orlando’s newest park by purchasing some merchandise ahead of time.
Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe, officially opens next month! To get you prepared for your visit, a selection of merchandise items the park’s five realms are now available to purchase online.
What’s Happening:
- Epic Universe will have more than 20 retail locations throughout the theme park, with each of the worlds within the park – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe – featuring merch specific to that area and the characters within.
- The merchandise offerings at Epic Universe are a unique assortment of new and popular merchandise that ranges from apparel to headwear to collectibles and more celebrating the immersive worlds of the new theme park.
- Ahead of the park’s opening, a number of merchandise collections are currently available to purchase online at Universal Orlando’s online shop, including:
- An all-new Universal Epic Universe collection featuring the iconic logo of the new theme park.
- Three new collections inspired by Dark Universe including one themed to the iconic looks of the Universal Monsters, one inspired by the new looks of the Universal Monsters and Dr. Victoria Frankenstein from the land and an assortment of classic black and white Universal Monsters products.
- A How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk collection featuring landmarks from the new world and of course, an entire assortment dedicated to Toothless himself.
- Two collections direct from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one featuring each of the four Hogwarts houses and the other inspired by the international schools of 1920s wizarding Paris.
- And of course, a full range of products from Super Nintendo World inspired by beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and more.
- Be sure to check back each Thursday through the park’s opening on May 22nd for more additional merchandise drops from each of these lands.
- For a closer look at the Epic Universe merchandise collections revealed so far, click here.
- Epic Universe officially opens May 22nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort.
