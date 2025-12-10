Evermore Orlando Resort Announces Holiday Offerings
More exclusive holiday events, magical activities for all ages, and unforgettable memories await families at Orlando’s modern luxury resort destination.
Evermore Orlando Resort has announced an array of new holiday experiences to enhance the warmth and wonder of the season near Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Evermore Orlando Resort, the expansive resort destination located just neighbors away from Walt Disney World, has announced its lineup for the 2025 holiday season.
- Throughout the 1,000-acre property, guests will find a collection of curated offerings designed to maximize family time.
- Glow n’ Stroll
Available daily, this new self-guided walking tour invites guests to explore the property's festive décor. The route features twinkling lights, seasonal displays, and elegant holiday touches placed throughout the grounds.
- Private Holiday-Themed Cabana
Guests at the Conrad Orlando can book a premium poolside experience on the North Shore from Friday, December 5 through Sunday, January 4. These cabanas accommodate up to six people and feature holiday cookies, beverages, a themed pool float, and festive décor.
- Special In-Room Elf Visit
For a touch of magic at the Conrad Orlando, families can reserve an in-room appearance by one of the hotel's resident elves between December 12 and December 24. The visit includes a Christmas story reading and a toy from the elf's magical bag.
- Santa and Mrs. Claus Evening Meet & Greets
The festive duo will be greeting guests at The Landing from December 19 through December 21. Visitors can share wish lists and snap photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- New Year’s Noon Party at Evermore Bay
On December 31, families can celebrate early with a midday countdown. The party at Evermore Bay features lively music and activities, allowing guests of all ages to ring in the New Year before bedtime.
- Rudolph's Reindeer Games and Crafts
Every weekend in December, The Landing Lawn will host Reindeer Games, including elf impressions and a Santa Scavenger Hunt. Daily crafts will also be available, ranging from ornament decorating to ceramic painting.
- Sunny’s Merry Little Christmas Party
Held at Spartina Court on December 20 and 21, this party benefits Give Kids The World Village. Activities include photos with Santa, cookie decorating, wreath making, and warm cocoa.
- Elevated Dining
The resort's culinary teams are preparing special holiday menus. Sophia’s Trattoria will host a Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve and a brunch on Christmas Day. Twin View will offer seasonal menus from Christmas Eve through New Year's Eve, overlooking the lights of Evermore Bay. For a grand finale, Ceiba at Conrad Orlando will ring in 2026 with a rooftop celebration featuring Mexican cuisine and views of the resort's fireworks.
- Spa & Wellness
While the children play, parents can visit the Conrad Spa Orlando for a Holiday Spice and Everything Nice massage, featuring aromatherapies like balsam, cinnamon clove, or peppermint.
- Festive Accommodations Guests staying in Evermore Residences can request holiday décor packages for their houses or flats. Both Evermore and Conrad Orlando also offer gift wrapping services throughout December to ensure presents are ready for the big morning.
- Reservations for these holiday experiences are required and are available to registered guests of Evermore and Conrad Orlando.
- Reservations are required for all listed experiences (e.g., elf visits, cabanas, Santa meet-and-greets) and are exclusive to registered overnight guests of Evermore Residences or Conrad Orlando. Book via the official website (evermoreresort.com)
What They're Saying:
- Fred Sawyers, managing director, Evermore Orlando Resort: "The holidays are a time to create lasting memories and traditions with loved ones, and our resort offers the perfect backdrop to do just that. From festive dining to unique immersive holiday activities for all ages, every experience at Evermore has been crafted to bring families and friends closer in an extraordinary setting unlike anywhere else.”
