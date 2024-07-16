Photos: Evermore Orlando Resort Becomes “A Home for Your Holidays” During Their First-Ever Holiday Season

Today, we were invited out to the Evermore Orlando Resort to take a look at some of the ways the property will be celebrating the holiday season with “A Home for Your Holidays.” Having just opened earlier this year, Evermore will be celebrating its very first holiday season this year in style.

For those unaware, Evermore is a new kind of vacation experience for the Orlando area. Their first-in-class approach melds the best features of renting an entire home with the upscale amenities and services traditionally associated with luxury resorts. Across the property, they offer a diverse range of accommodations, from flats, to villas and houses. The resort features 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms; 206 four-bedroom flats; and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas. Check out our previous post for a full tour of the houses and facilities at Evermore.

Those impressive accommodation options will be able to be customized even further during the holidays, ranging from Halloween all the way through New Year’s Eve. Options available include fully catered meals delivered to guests’ units, seasonal decor packages and housekeeping services. We first had the chance to tour one of their 9-bedroom houses, which was decked out for Halloween outside and for the holiday season inside.

Evermore will offer a variety of seasonal activities throughout fall and winter. For Halloween, enjoy activities all week long, including trick-or-treating, a Monster Mash Pool Party and more. Daily fall festivities, including Thanksgiving, will include harvest games and live entertainment. Winter fun for the whole family will feature reindeer games, elf activities, holiday bakeshop fun, menorah lightings and Santa sightings.

Some of the food offerings that will be available with the “Evermore to Your Door” service during the holiday season were available to taste.

Carolers were on hand to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Families can currently save 20% on stays in brand new 5–11-bedroom vacation homes from November 15th – January 12th and enjoy a complimentary Evermore to Your Door holiday meal delivery and kitchen tidy-up service, when they book by September 30th. To book, visit EvermoreResort.com and use promo code HOLIDAY24.

Next up, we headed over to the Conrad Orlando, a Hilton property which is part of the Evermore Orlando Resort, to tour the facilities and see how they’ll be celebrating the holidays.

The Conrad Orlando offers an hourly luxury bus service to all four Walt Disney World theme parks.

The ornately detailed lobby offers beautiful views onto the vista of the gorgeous Evermore Bay, featuring 20 acres of activity-rich beaches and crystal clear swimming areas. From paddle boarding and kayaking, to a rope swing and family water slide – there’s truly something for everyone.

In-room, guests can book décor packages and a gingerbread-house-making experience, that we got to see put on display in the Presidential Suite.

The Presidential Suite also offers a great view of the Conrad’s exclusive pool area.

Holiday offerings at the Conrad Orlando will also include festive entertainment, including holiday family portrait sessions, visits with Santa in his vacation attire, carolers, and customized holiday poem writing. During

Hanukkah, the resort will feature a nightly menorah lighting at sunset. Plus, Conrad Spa Orlando will feature an aromatherapy holiday special.

For more information, and to book your stay at the Evermore Resort, visit EvermoreResort.com.