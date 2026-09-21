Solve The Great Wax Heist at Madame Tussauds Orlando This Halloween
Madame Tussauds Orlando invites guests to track down five missing figure-making tools during an interactive Halloween scavenger hunt throughout October.
Halloween is bringing a mystery to Madame Tussauds Orlando this fall, and guests are being invited to put their detective skills to the test.
What’s Happening:
- From October 1 through October 31, 2026, visitors can take part in The Great Wax Heist, an all-new interactive scavenger hunt that combines Halloween fun with a behind-the-scenes look at the centuries-old artistry behind the attraction's famous wax figures.
- Included with regular admission, the limited-time experience transforms Madame Tussauds Orlando into the setting of a Halloween mystery. Guests will be tasked with recovering five priceless figure-making tools that have mysteriously disappeared from the attraction's archives before they are lost forever.
- The investigation takes guests throughout the attraction, where they can use their smartphones to scan QR codes, uncover clues, solve puzzles, and piece together the mystery surrounding the missing artifacts. Each discovery brings participants one step closer to finding all five tools while revealing more about the history and craftsmanship behind Madame Tussauds' lifelike figures.
- Along the way, guests will also learn about the techniques pioneered by Marie Tussaud more than 250 years ago. The scavenger hunt offers a different way to experience the attraction while highlighting the intricate process involved in creating its recognizable wax figures.
- Those figures include some of today's biggest celebrities and cultural icons, with guests able to encounter lifelike figures of stars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Simu Liu, and Jeff Goldblum. The experience provides an opportunity to learn how techniques developed centuries ago continue to be used to bring celebrities, athletes, and other famous figures to life.
- "The Great Wax Heist gives guests a fun new way to experience Madame Tussauds Orlando," said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. "As they work together to solve the mystery, they'll also discover the remarkable craftsmanship and centuries-old techniques behind our iconic wax figures. It's an interactive Halloween experience that combines mystery, history and discovery."
- The Great Wax Heist will be available daily from October 1 through October 31, 2026, during regular operating hours. The experience is included with admission to Madame Tussauds Orlando, giving guests the chance to add an interactive Halloween mystery to their visit without an additional charge.
- Whether visiting to see favorite celebrities up close or looking for a Halloween activity with a twist, guests can join the search throughout October and see if they have what it takes to solve The Great Wax Heist.
- For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Madame Tussauds Orlando’s website.
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