Cute Meets Creepy as HamiKuma Comes to Universal Horror Unleashed for a Limited Time

After making his Halloween Horror Nights debut, the Japanese icon can now also be found in Las Vegas!

Universal is going all-in stateside on the adorably grotesque HamiKuma from Universal Studios Japan. Not only did he recently make his debut at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, but now you can also find him at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, but only for a limited time!

What’s Happening:

HamiKuma has become a staple of Halloween Horror Nights in Japan since his debut in 2021, known for his unique blend of cuteness and grotesque horror—a style popular in Japan called kowa-kawa, meaning “scary cute."

Merchandise featuring HamiKuma Universal Orlando

One place you can for sure come face-to-face with HamiKuma is at the new Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas. The new year-round horror factory’s X account

Another photo shared of HamiKuma seems to put him in a show type appearance, accompanied by some performers dressed in appropriately scary cute costumes.

In addition to offering some of the same merchandise available at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, horror lovers in Las Vegas can also enjoy some HamiKuma-themed food and beverage items, once again through September 15th.

These include a puff pastry item and what appears to be some kind of Coke float, featuring a HamiKuma design.

More on Universal Horror Unleashed: