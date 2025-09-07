Cute Meets Creepy as HamiKuma Comes to Universal Horror Unleashed for a Limited Time
After making his Halloween Horror Nights debut, the Japanese icon can now also be found in Las Vegas!
Universal is going all-in stateside on the adorably grotesque HamiKuma from Universal Studios Japan. Not only did he recently make his debut at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, but now you can also find him at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, but only for a limited time!
What’s Happening:
- HamiKuma has become a staple of Halloween Horror Nights in Japan since his debut in 2021, known for his unique blend of cuteness and grotesque horror—a style popular in Japan called kowa-kawa, meaning “scary cute."
- Merchandise featuring HamiKuma is now available at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, and the disheveled bear has also been making some sporadic appearances at both parks.
- One place you can for sure come face-to-face with HamiKuma is at the new Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas. The new year-round horror factory’s X account shared that attendees will be able to meet with HamiKuma through Monday, September 15th.
- Another photo shared of HamiKuma seems to put him in a show type appearance, accompanied by some performers dressed in appropriately scary cute costumes.
- In addition to offering some of the same merchandise available at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, horror lovers in Las Vegas can also enjoy some HamiKuma-themed food and beverage items, once again through September 15th.
- These include a puff pastry item and what appears to be some kind of Coke float, featuring a HamiKuma design.
More on Universal Horror Unleashed:
- Universal Horror Unleashed opened last month as Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience.
- The experience takes you through the set of an abandoned production warehouse and takes guests on a bone-chilling journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and spine-tingling food and cocktails to fuel you as you traverse through the warehouse.
- Universal Horror Unleashed is located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the official site.
- At this first-of-its-kind location, guests will be able to enjoy four year-round haunted houses:
- Take a look at some of the other merchandise collections currently available at Universal Horror Unleashed.
