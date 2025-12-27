Ring in the New Year with Savings on ICE! at Gaylord Palms

Chill out this holiday season with Rudolph, snow slides, and a frosty winter wonderland adventure!

Christmas may have come and gone for the year, but the magic of ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort still continues for another couple of weeks. Those looking to visit before the new year can make use of some great savings.

What's Happening:

Continuing through January 7th, 2026, ICE! at Gaylord Palms features more than a dozen larger-than-life scenes from the classic 1964 stop-motion television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, including Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble, Clarice, and Santa Claus.

A team of 40 master ice carvers from Harbin, China, spent over a month shaping 6,700 blocks of ice into whimsical, interactive displays, with redesigned scenes and fun features that let guests become part of the story.

Inside the attraction, visitors can crawl through snow tunnels, play music alongside ice sculptures, step into crystal-clear ice gift boxes, and slide down two-story ice slides. Plus discover a hidden “secret slide" that whisks them to the next scene.

Those looking to visit in the attraction's final days for the season can now save on tickets – appropriately a $26 price for December 26th-31st only.

Get your $26 tickets now by visiting the official Gaylord Palms website.

