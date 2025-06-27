Red, White & BOOM! Returns: Celebrate the 4th of July in Style at LEGOLAND Florida
Extended hours means two nights of explosive celebrations at LEGOLAND Florida.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be celebrating the Fourth of July across two nights with the bricktastic Red, White & BOOM!
What’s Happening:
- Red, White & BOOM! is back at LEGOLAND Florida for two explosive nights on July 4th & 5th, bringing patriotic fun, all-new summer treats, and of course, fireworks!
- Extended park hours will be offered on both days, with the park open until 9:00 p.m. for guests to enjoy all of the fun, included with regular park admission.
- The celebration includes live entertainment and DJ dance parties that keep the whole family moving.
- Guests can taste the limited-time Firework Freeze, a patriotic paleta with tangy blueberry yogurt, creamy vanilla yogurt, and juicy fresh strawberries, topped off with popping candy – available on July 4th & 5th only.
- Cap off your day the perfect way with the Red, White & BOOM! fireworks show over Lake Eloise at 9:00 p.m., with special viewing glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO bricks for an unforgettable 3D experience.
- Families can upgrade their experience with the VIP Fireworks Seating Package, which includes reserved seating, a bottled water, VIP lanyard, and Pop Badge keepsake. Guests can check in starting at 8:15 p.m. outside Pirates’ Cove Stadium.
Even More Summer Fun at LEGOLAND Florida:
- Go Xtreme! returns this summer with jaw-dropping stunts on rollerblades, scooters, BMX bikes, and pogo sticks! All stunts are led by LEGO Minifigure Producer and his panel of fun guest judges. It’s high-flying, Xtreme family fun you won’t want to miss – taking place on select dates through July 31st.
- Now through August 10th, savor bold, limited-time bites like the A-maize-ing Empanada with creamy street corn, the tangy Mangonada with chamoy and Tajín, the Paradise Pollo Platter with mojo chicken and sweet plantains, and the refreshing Peaches N Cream Sundae layered with peach ice cream and caramel.
- Earlier this month, SEA LIFE Florida opened just inside the gates of LEGOLAND Florida, bringing an eclectic variety of ocean life to the park.
