Knott's Berry Farm Closed Today, Christmas Eve, Due to Heavy Rain Fall in Southern California
Looks like Knott's will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.
It looks like you won't be able to celebrate Christmas Eve at Knott's Berry Farm, as the park is closed today due to inclement weather.
What's Happening:
- Due to inclement weather, Knott’s Berry Farm will be closed today, Wednesday, December 24th.
- The park has stated that unused tickets dated for today will be valid until New Year's Eve, December 31st.
- Buena Park, where the park is located in Southern California, is currently forecasted to receive heavy downpour all day, with the potential of flash floods.
- The park was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day, and rain is expected to continue through Friday, so it is possible that it may close then too.
- Knott's Berry Farm has not stated whether or not the California Marketplace will also be closed today or not.
Knotts Merry Farm Takes Over:
- Continuing through Sunday, January 4th, the park is transformed into Knott's Merry Farm – a winter wonderland filled with beautiful decorations, fabulous entertainment, and lots of delicious food offerings.
- Among the offerings this year are Knott's Christmas Crafts Village, the Snow and Glow experience in Ghost Town, Santa’s Christmas Cabin in the Wilderness Dance Hall, and performances of “A Calico Christmas Carol" and “The Gift of the Magi" in the Bird Cage Theatre.
- Other live entertainment includes the Calico Carolers, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, and the fan-favorite “Snoopy's Night Before Christmas" ice-skating show.
- Check out Mike's complete coverage of this year's Knotts Merry Farm – plus the food and merchandise.
