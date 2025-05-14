Knott’s Berry Farm Announces Summer Festivities for 2025
There's something for everyone at Knott's Berry Farm.
Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed all the fun that guests can have this summer season.
What's Happening:
- This summer, Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City invite guests to experience exciting new food options, thrilling attractions, and enjoyable activities such as Ghost Town Alive! and Knott's Summer Nights start on June 13 and continue until September 1.
- Meanwhile, Knott's Soak City will be open for fun on select dates from May 17 through September 7, offering a refreshing escape for visitors.
Ghost Town Alive!:
- The charming town of Calico invites guests to step into the Wild West, where they can immerse themselves in the thrilling interactive experience of Ghost Town Alive!
- Here, visitors become integral to an engaging narrative, collaborating with the town's honorary citizens to uncover hidden missions and interact with intriguing characters while tackling challenging puzzles.
Knott's Summer Nights:
- As night falls, the festivities continue with Knott's Summer Nights, which transforms Calico Park into a lively evening celebration.
- Guests can enjoy performances from local bands on two energetic stages, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and capturing memorable moments perfect for social media.
- The event also features family-friendly games, ensuring that there is something enjoyable for everyone as they embrace the summer spirit.
- No summer gathering is complete without delectable food, and Knott's culinary team is set to delight guests with innovative takes on classic summer dishes.
- New offerings include kimchi crab tots and a grilled pineapple beef burger, while those craving sweets can indulge in treats like apple fritter bread, mango soft serve, and tajin funnel cake.
Knott's Soak City:
- Guests can escape the summer heat at Knott's Soak City, which opens on May 17.
- This water park offers 15 acres of aquatic fun for visitors of all ages, featuring over 20 thrilling slides.
- Adventurers can also experience the excitement of Tidal Wave Bay, where waves reach heights of over four feet.
- For those seeking a more leisurely experience, the Sunset River, one of the longest lazy rivers in the nation, provides a perfect spot to unwind.
- Young children will delight in Gremmie Lagoon, an interactive playground designed for endless splashing. Knott's Soak City will operate on select dates from May 17 through September 7.
Knott's Hotel:
- After a thrilling day, guests are encouraged to relax at the newly updated Knott's Hotel, conveniently located just a short walk from the parks.
- Enhance your experience with the Ultimate Package, which promises an unforgettable summer getaway, featuring comfortable overnight accommodations, two days of unlimited access to either Knott's Berry Farm or Knott's Soak City, a delightful daily breakfast buffet, and hassle-free hotel parking. Reservations can be made at knottshotel.com.
