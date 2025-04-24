Knott’s Soak City Sets Opening Date for 2025 Summer Season
The water park is located in Buena Park, California, just across the street from Knott’s Berry Farm.
Get ready to make a splash, as Knott’s Soak City is set to reopen for the summer season on May 17th.
What’s Happening:
- Located just across the street from Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, Knott’s Soak City is set to reopen for the year on May 17th.
- The water park features 15-acres of watery fun, which includes 20 exhilarating speed, tube and body slides; the state-of-the-art wave pool Tidal Wave Bay; and the rip-roaring raft ride, The Wedge.
- Those looking for a relaxing time can float down Sunset River, a 1,780-foot, slow-moving waterway that is one of the longest lazy rivers in the country.
- Little swimmers can jump and splash around at Gremmie Lagoon, an interactive water-filled playground.
- Knott’s Soak City will be open on select dates from May 17th through September 17th. Those dates are as follows:
- Saturday/Sunday – May 17-18; Sept. 6-7
- Saturday/Sunday/Monday – May 24-26
- Daily – May 30 to Aug. 11
- Friday/Saturday/Sunday – Aug. 15 to Sept. 1
- The best way to enjoy all the fun at Knott’s Soak City and all of Knott’s Seasons of Fun is with a 2025 Season Pass. Visit knotts.com for more details.
