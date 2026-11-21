Knott’s Merry Farm has returned for 2026, bringing in the classic Christmas fun found at the fan-favorite Southern California park.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA has kicked off its holiday season with the return of Knott’s Merry Farm. The annual event transforms Ghost Town and the rest of the park into a Winter Wonderland full of unforgettable family entertainment. Laughing Place was invited out to experience the event kick off, checking out the new entertainment, food & beverage, and merchandise. We also got to explore some of the shopping and limited time fun found throughout Calico.

Fans visiting the park will be able to meet incredible animals over at the Livery Stable, shop different vendors located through Ghost Town, explore Santa’s Christmas Cabin, and enjoy all of the fun rides and attractions found year-round at Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can join along on my fun evening of the event in our Knott’s Merry Farm vlog, or continue scrolling to check out some exciting pictures and videos of this year’s new offerings!

Snoopy’s Merry Christmas Follies

New for 2026, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang put on a holiday spectacular you won’t wanna miss. The 30-minute show combines live musical performances with ice skating, live-singing, aerial acrobatics, and holiday fun. Taking place at the Walter Knott Theatre daily, this show is perfect for the whole family. You can check out a look at the full show below.

Merchandise

Part of the fun of Christmastime is making memories with your family, and what better way to take your Knott’s Merry Farm memories home with you than some commemorative merchandise.

This year’s selection includes some festive Snoopy, Betty Boysen, and general Knott’s Merry Farm items you’ll definitely want to check out.

For theme park merch aficionados, Knott’s Merry Farm has released two Spirit Jerseys and a Loungefly perfect for your park outfit collections.

Check out a full tour of this year’s merchandise from Knott’s Berry Farm’s Manager of Merchandise, James!

Food & Beverage

During the event, we were invited to Mrs. Murphy’s Kitchen to explore this year’s sweets, treats, delights, and drinks found throughout the event. There are plenty of savory and sweet items perfect for the whole family, and who better to tell you about them than the chefs that helped curate this year’s menus. Continue scrolling if you’d rather just check out some closeup photos of this year’s food, or check out our vlog above to see me try some of this year’s food.

Check out a close-up of all the items!





Knott’s Merry Farm is one of the best classic Christmas experiences you can find in Southern California, and, especially compared to Disney and Universal, is a lot more affordable. You can enjoy the festivities through January 3rd! For those looking to head to Knott’s Berry Farm, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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