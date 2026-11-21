Arendelle’s first holiday season is here thanks to the hard work of Cast Members.

World of Frozen is celebrating its first Christmas at Disney Adventure World, with Nordic-inspired decorations and seasonal entertainment bringing the holidays to Arendelle.

What's Happening:

A new Disney Unscripted video spotlights Christmas in World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

The video shows the Disney Adventure World and Disneyland Paris Cast Members working to get everything ready for the holiday season, adding new decorations and other details, with a focus on World of Frozen.

There were some complications, as the weather made doing some of the work difficult, but the team persevered through it all.

Disney Enchanted Christmas runs through January 6, 2027, with celebrations at both Disneyland Park and World of Frozen. Laughing Place previously shared a look at the installation of Arendelle’s holiday decorations.

In World of Frozen, the seasonal offerings include: The Arendelle Carollers: Olaf joins a choir for an approximately 15-minute musical presentation, with Anna and Elsa also appearing. The show includes music from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and a snowfall moment. Ring in the Season with Anna and Elsa: The sisters appear in winter outfits for an approximately seven-minute celebration at Arendelle Bay. Both shows are presented several times a day. Decorations and characters: Nordic-inspired ornaments decorate the village, with a Christmas tree at the land’s entrance. Disney also announced appearances by Arendelle residents, including Kristoff, Oaken and Mossie.



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