Casa Giulia Restaurant Sets Opening Date at Disneyland Paris (and Rainforest Cafe Sets A Closing One)
One Disney Village restaurant is ready to open, while another is gearing up to close.
The Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a lot of changes in recent months. One of those changes has been the construction of a brand-new Italian restaurant, Casa Giulia Restaurant. Construction is nearly complete as the location now has an opening date.
What's Happening:
- Casa Giulia Restaurant, the new Italian restaurant coming to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, has announced it will open to the public on December 1, 2026.
- A soft opening in the days leading up to the grand opening is also planned.
- The new restaurant is being called a "family-friendly table service" restaurant, which will feature classic Italian dishes, including Rosemary Mozzarella Croquettes, Beef and Veal Polpette, and Pizza Tartufo.
- In addition to table service, the location will also feature Giulia Express, a quick-service/takeout location offering pizza by the slice, focaccia, and a selection of Italian pastries and ice cream.
- In addition to openings, a closing date has also been announced. In September, it was announced that Disney Village's Rainforest Cafe would close this year. The closing date is now set for November 15, 2026.
- All this is part of a massive transformation of Disney Village. The North Block transformation is nearing completion. The Rainforest Cafe closure is the beginning of the South Block redevelopment.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- The holidays are coming to Disneyland Paris with some beautiful new additions.
- A new menu has come to Disney Adventure World to celebrate Avengers: Doomsday.
- Construction has reached a milestone for the Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings.
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