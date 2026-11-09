Casa Giulia Restaurant Sets Opening Date at Disneyland Paris (and Rainforest Cafe Sets A Closing One)

One Disney Village restaurant is ready to open, while another is gearing up to close.

The Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing a lot of changes in recent months. One of those changes has been the construction of a brand-new Italian restaurant, Casa Giulia Restaurant. Construction is nearly complete as the location now has an opening date.

What's Happening:

Casa Giulia Restaurant, the new Italian restaurant coming to Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, has announced it will open to the public on December 1, 2026.

A soft opening in the days leading up to the grand opening is also planned.

The new restaurant is being called a "family-friendly table service" restaurant, which will feature classic Italian dishes, including Rosemary Mozzarella Croquettes, Beef and Veal Polpette, and Pizza Tartufo.

In addition to table service, the location will also feature Giulia Express, a quick-service/takeout location offering pizza by the slice, focaccia, and a selection of Italian pastries and ice cream.

In addition to openings, a closing date has also been announced. In September, it was announced that Disney Village's Rainforest Cafe would close this year. The closing date is now set for November 15, 2026.

All this is part of a massive transformation of Disney Village. The North Block transformation is nearing completion. The Rainforest Cafe closure is the beginning of the South Block redevelopment.

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