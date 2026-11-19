The 19-track album is now available at select Disneyland Paris shops for €60.

One of the most magical elements of the new Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World is its lush soundtrack, and fans visiting Disneyland Paris can now take home a vinyl album of the soundtrack.

What's Happening:

The beautiful Adventure Way soundtrack was composed by Philippe Rombi and performed by the London Symphony Orchestra at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

The album is composed of 19 tracks, 17 of which are the various parts of the symphonic score that can be heard in the new area. The remaining two are the Adventure Way theme – one a piano and orchestra version, the second just a piano rendition of the theme.

While the soundtrack has been available to stream for a few months now, visitors to Disneyland Paris can now get the soundtrack in physical form via a new vinyl release.

Guests can pick up the vinyl, which retails for €60, at Mickey's of Hollywood and The Walt Disney Studios Store in Disney Adventure World, as well as Deco by Disney in Disney Village.

Adventure Way is the new promenade that links together the immersive worlds of Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park).

While the music for the park’s “worlds,” such as World of Frozen, is naturally based on the animated films or other source material, an area as unique as Adventure Way could only have an original score.

This original background music score is a first for Disneyland Paris since 1992 and the original soundtrack heard in Discoveryland.

Even more music from Disney Adventure World is available to stream, including piano tracks from The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge and the new Disney Princess Cavalcade.

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