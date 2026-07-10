Knott's Scary Farm 2026 Tickets On Sale

We may still be in the middle of summer here in Southern California, but that also means the Halloween season is right around the corner, and it's time to start planning to attend the annual haunt events at local theme parks such as Knott's Scary Farm. Tickets go on sale today for the popular ticketed attraction

What's happening:

As of today at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, tickets have gone on sale for Knott's Scary Farm 2026, the annual after-hours Halloween haunt at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California.

Knott's Scary Farm runs on select nights from Thursday, September 17 through Saturday, October 31 (Halloween).

through (Halloween). This year's new mazes and scare zones have not yet been unveiled, but the "Nightmares Revealed" announcement event is planned for August 18 .

. Knott's Scary Farm first launched in 1973, and has taken place annually (with the exception of one year during the COVID-19 pandemic) since then.

The highly influential Halloween-season event features haunted mazes, scare zones, and entertainment throughout the park.

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