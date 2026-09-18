Photos/Videos: Knott's Scary Farm Returns for 2026 with New Mazes and Entertainment
The event runs select nights now through October 31st!
Knott’s Scary Farm has risen from the grave for another year, bringing in new mazes and entertainment you don’t wanna miss.
What’s Happening;
- Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the best theme parks in the country, but once Halloween season rolls around, it becomes scarily good!
- Knott’s Scary Farm officially kicked off last night, September 17th, and Laughing Place was in attendance to check out all the amazing thrills and chills found at this year’s event.
- For 2026, Knott’s has debuted two new mazes with Inked and Unearthed.
- Inked replaces the extremely popular Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind near Xcelerator.
- Inviting guests into a 1930s cartoon studio, they will come face-to-face with some terrifying 2D characters as Morbid Studios founder Mortimer Morbid learns he can bring his creations to life with blood.
- Replacing The Grimoire near the Mystery Lodge, Unearthed invites you out to an archeological dig site. After finding ancient tablets, the mummified Anunnaki army set out on getting you.
- Beyond the two new mazes, there are several new shows to check out.
- Guided by the legendary Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau, guests are led past the cemetery gates and into the court of Baron Samedi, the Lwa of the dead.
- In Calico’s Bird Cage Theatre, magic comes to life in the new Occultum.
- In collaboration with The Magic Castle, this illusion show brings in a rotating selection of magicians with weekend one kicking off with Dan Sperry!
- In Knott’s Berry Farm’s Marketplace, fans with a ticket or not can jump into the history of Scary Farm at the Legacy Haunt Store & Museum.
- Inside features exhibits, merchandise, and more celebrating the history of the top rated haunt.
- Check out some photos below!
- For those looking to head out to Knott’s Scary Farm for some Halloween thrills and chills, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Knott’s Berry Farm:
- WYNTK: The Magic of Disney Animation Officially Opens, "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35, Knott's Scary Farm Kicks Off, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond
- Montezooma: The Forbidden Fortress Officially Launches at Knott's Berry Farm
- Knott's Soak City Celebrates National Waterpark Day Announcing Two New Slides
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com