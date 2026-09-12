WYNTK: The Magic of Disney Animation Officially Opens, "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35, Knott's Scary Farm Kicks Off, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of September 13–19, 2026.

An old favorite returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios, Dancing with the Stars is back for a new season, and ESPN's Monday Night Football season kicks off. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The Magic of Disney Animation will officially return to Disney's Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 14 – much to the delight of longtime fans of Disney-MGM Studios.

Among the offerings are character greetings at Off The Page, which features numerous interactions with favorite Disney characters in the themed settings, and the Once Upon a Studio theater, which will allow guests to experience the acclaimed short in a brand new way.

Guests with little ones can also enjoy the Drawn to Wonderland playground (specifically designed for kids 2-5, with a separate playground for even younger kids) while they wait for their return time when the virtual waitlist is in use for Olaf Draws.

Speaking of Olaf Draws, this show is a new take on the traditional Animation Academy experience that features an Audio-Animatronic figure of Olaf learning to draw (along with the audience) via a pre-recorded lesson with a Walt Disney Animation Studios artist.

The 35th season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off on ABC and Disney+ with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16.

While the cast features a number of social media personas and reality TV alum alongside actors, actresses, and athletes, some of the new cast has some famous dancing movies under their belt. Julia Stiles, while having a lengthy filmography was the star of Save The Last Dance, and the same can be said of Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum, Jr. who have Step Up films in their experience.

Keeping it in the family, other cast members have had some relatives compete previously. Notably, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives husband Conner Leavitt joins the cast after his wife Whitney's run last season, and Sarah Jane Nader joins the cast following sister Jane's run on season 33.

The Halloween season continues with the launch of Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm on Friday, September 17.

Two new mazes, Inked and Unearthed, will be joining the line-up this year, alongside eight returning favorites – two of which will be back for their final season.

Two new entertainment offerings will also debut this year – Occultum and Voodoo: Bayou's Edge – the first of which sees a partnership with Hollywood's famed Magic Castle.

All scare zones from last year are returning this year, with some sinister new magic being worked into CarnEVIL.

For a glimpse at the scares and spooks that await, check out our coverage from last year's Knott's Scary Farm.

The NFL season is officially here, and it's a big one for ESPN – kicking off with the return of Monday Night Football on September 14.

ESPN's first game of the season will be the Week 1 Monday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2, giving fans an alternate viewing method for the game.

However, before the game begins, ESPN will be all over Kansas City with nine hours of live programming from Week 1.

In the new game, Wolverine is teaming up with Jean Grey as they stand together to protect mutantkind.

Fans will get to fight alongside Team X as they face off against villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand.

In the recently revealed launch trailer, Wolverine teams up with Jean Grey and Mystique while taking on the likes of Sabertooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Sentinels.

Pre-order Marvel’s Wolverine now, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, September 15.