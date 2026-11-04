LEGOLAND California Sets LEGO Tree Lighting Date to Launch Christmas Bricktacular

It's beginning to look a lot like a LEGO Christmas.

The first lighting of a Christmas tree is always a special occasion, but when that tree is three stories tall and made of LEGO, it's all the more impressive. LEGOLAND California is getting ready for its annual Christmas Bricktacular event that will begin with the official lighting of the LEGO Christmas Tree the night before.

What's Happening:

LEGOLAND California's Christmas Bricktacular holiday event officially gets underway November 21.

The official lighting of the LEGO Christmas tree will take place the day before, on November 20.

The tree lighting will be followed by the first evening fireworks of the season.

The LEGO Christmas tree is 35 feet tall and built from more than 366,000 LEGO bricks.

It includes more than 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles.

After the inaugural tree lighting, the tree will be lit every evening during the Christmas Bricktacular Event.

This year, the Christmas Bricktacular will include: Reindeer Refuel will be a (LEGO) reindeer barn where families can interact with the reindeer and build Magic Carrots to help fuel their Christmas flight. This year will introduce a new LEGO holiday character, Yeti. Kids can build snowflakes to help keep Yeti's holiday home cool. Gingerbread Station is an interactive space where kids can follow digital prompts to create seasonal recipes and activate lights and sounds. Musical fun will be had with the Elf Choir. A new show, Brickmas (W)rap Battle, will start with wrapping presents, but end as a rap battle full of music and dancing. As it did with Halloween, the brand new Galacticoaster will gain new customizable elements to make the coaster part of the holiday fun. Alongside all these new additions, there will also be many returning favorites. Christmas Bricktacular Fireworks will take place every Saturday in December, with a final performance on New Year's Eve. The Once Upon a Brickmas show will return. Holiday characters, including Gingerbread Guy and Reindeer Girl, will be back. The Nutcracker Marching Band will return.



More LEGOLAND News:

Some LEGOLAND Florida water attractions are currently closed for refurbishment.

Military veterans and First Responders can still get free LEGOLAND tickets through the end of November.

Elf on the Shelf is returning to SEA LIFE Aquariums this season.