Military Service Members, Veterans and First Responders Get Free Attraction Tickets This Fall

Merlin Entertainment is offering tickets to Legoland and more...

Military service members and first responders are often thanked for their service through discounts and other special offers, but the team behind LEGOLAND Florida and other area attractions is willing to do even more, offering those who help others free tickets to multiple attractions in Florida.

What's Happening:

  • Merlin Entertainment has announced that military service members, veterans, and first responders can get free tickets to its Florida-based attractions between October 1 and November 30, 2026.
  • The free ticket is available at:
    • LEGOLAND Florida Resort 
    • SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium 
    • Madame Tussauds Orlando
  • In addition to the free ticket for those who qualify, tickets are also available at 50% off for up to six guests.
  • To claim tickets, eligible parties must verify their status through  ID.me or at a local Military Ticket office
  • Eligible military includes Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard. 
  • Eligible first responders include law enforcement officers, Emergency Medical Services, EMTs, and firefighters.

More Legoland News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey