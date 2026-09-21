Legoland California and Ronald McDonald House Partner for Heartwarming Brick or Treat Halloween Event

200 special guests attended the first night of Brick or Treat

Legoland California launched its annual Brick or Treat Halloween season event over the past weekend, but on opening night there were 200 special guests thanks to Ronald McDonald House

What's Happening:

Friday night was the first night of the annual Brick-Or-Treat Halloween ticketed event at Legoland California.

Among the families having fun were 200 special guests. In a partnership between Merlin's Magic Wand and Ronald McDonald House of Southern California, many children dealing with cancer, alongside their siblings and parents, got to experience the Halloween fun.

Merlin's Magic Wand is the official children's charity of Merlin Entertainments, the owner/operator of Legoland theme parks in North America.

Ronald McDonald House provides resources to families of children dealing with cancer, giving them a place to stay near the medical centers where children are receiving treatment.

The families got to experience many Legoland attractions, including the new Brick or Treat Street and the new Galacticoaster, which has received some recent Halloween-themed updates.

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