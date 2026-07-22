Coastersaurus Roars Back: Florida's Only Fully Wooden Coaster to Reopen Next Month at LEGOLAND Florida
And it will be doing so on National Roller Coaster Day!
Following an extensive refurbishment, Florida's only fully wooden coaster, Coastersaurus, is set to reopen at LEGOLAND Florida next month.
What's Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida has announced that its beloved wooden coaster, Coastersaurus, will be reopening on August 16, coinciding with National Roller Coaster Day.
- The attraction has been closed for an extensive rebuild designed to preserve the wooden coaster for another 20 to 30 years.
- Rather than replacing the longtime guest favorite, LEGOLAND Florida invested in a complete replacement of its wooden structure, upgraded operational and electrical systems, a new braking system, refreshed infrastructure and enhanced safety monitoring.
- The project preserves the attraction’s nostalgic character while delivering enhancements focused on safety, reliability, and guest comfort.
- LEGOLAND touts the fact that this is Florida's only fully wooden coaster, as others located at the two Fun Spot parks make use of steel elements.
- Originally opening at Cypress Gardens prior to its transformation into LEGOLAND, the coaster was previously titled Triple Hurricane after surviving three back-to-back hurricanes during its construction.
- A fun fact: the coaster is taller than two T-Rex’s stacked on top of each other, standing at 40 feet!
LEGO Festival Returns to LEGOLAND Florida:
- Running from July 20 until August 16, 2026, the LEGO Festival will feature five interactive zones to spark endless imagination including Music, Creative, Chill Out Zones with the brand-new headliners in the Thrill and Play Zones joining the line-up.
- Across the festival site, guests can enjoy themed play zones with hands-on brick-building activities, photo-worthy LEGO models, live shows, family challenges and a chance to meet many different LEGO characters.
- New this year is the inclusion of LEGO F1 as the headline experience inside the all-new Thrill Zone and some fun inspired by LEGO Pokémon.
- Be sure to check out our coverage of what's new this year at the LEGO Festival.
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