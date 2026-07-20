LEGO Festival is Underway at LEGOLAND Florida with LEGO Pokémon
Gotta catch (and build) 'em all.
LEGOLAND Florida's LEGO Festival starts today.
What's Happening:
- LEGO Festival got underway today at both LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida.
- Laughing Place's Jeremiah Good was on hand the event's launch in Florida and he captured some this year's fun.
- A brand new LEGO® Pokémon™ Play Zone including an interactive LEGO® Pokémon™ Trainer Center launched today as part of LEGO Festival.
- At the F1® Thrill Zone kids can race their own LEGO build F1 vehicles and compete for the fastest time in the Brick Stop Challenge.
- Musical fun is also on offer with a LEGO Battle of the Bands.
- LEGO Festival is happening now, running through August 16 at LEGOLAND Florida and through August 30 at LEGOLAND California.
More LEGOLAND News:
- The new indoor Galacticoaster launched earlier this year at both LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California.
- LEGOLAND California is expanding the annual Brick-or-Treat Halloween event in some cool ways.
- In honor of the recently concluded World Cup, LEGOLAND California transformed its massive SoFi Stadium model.