LEGO Festival is Underway at LEGOLAND Florida with LEGO Pokémon

Gotta catch (and build) 'em all.
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LEGOLAND Florida's LEGO Festival starts today.

What's Happening:

  • LEGO Festival got underway today at both LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida.
  • Laughing Place's Jeremiah Good was on hand the event's launch in Florida and he captured some this year's fun.
  • A brand new LEGO® Pokémon™ Play Zone including an interactive LEGO® Pokémon™ Trainer Center launched today as part of LEGO Festival.

  • At the F1® Thrill Zone kids can race their own LEGO build F1 vehicles and compete for the fastest time in the Brick Stop Challenge.

  • Musical fun is also on offer with a LEGO Battle of the Bands.

  • LEGO Festival is happening now, running through August 16 at LEGOLAND Florida and through August 30 at LEGOLAND California.

More LEGOLAND News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good