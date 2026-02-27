LEGOLAND Florida Holds Grand Opening Ceremony for Galacticoaster

Families can now save the world from a massive asteroid at LEGOLAND Florida.

LEGOLAND Florida held the grand opening for its new Galacticoaster attraction, inviting guests into a new out-of-this-world family thrill ride.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida has officially held the grand opening for their new attraction Galacticoaster.

Opening today, February 27th, Galacticoaster marks the first new coaster to open inside the main theme park since the resort’s 2011 launch.

The attraction is located in the northernmost corner of LEGO City, on the former site of the Flying School roller coaster.

One of the largest investments in LEGOLAND history, the 40MPH family coaster is ready to enthrall guests with launches, controlled spinning and plenty of impressive LEGO special effects and details.

While we had a chance to preview the new attraction yesterday, LEGOLAND guests can now enter LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 and go out on their own mission to save the world.

As part of the experience, four Florida kids selected through a nationwide STEM building challenge, were the first to experience the attraction.

Dubbed the first-ever Junior Galaxy Explorers, the young scientists returned from their mission giving it rave reviews.

They also got to press the big LEGO button, officially opening the new experience.

Also in attendance for the epic grand opening celebration were LEGOLAND Florida Park President Brian Bacica and Merlin Entertainment CEO Fiona Eastwood.

The pair also took a trip to outer space aboard the new roller coaster.

Make sure you check out our full queue and POV tour below.

