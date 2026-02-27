LEGOLAND Florida Holds Grand Opening Ceremony for Galacticoaster
Families can now save the world from a massive asteroid at LEGOLAND Florida.
LEGOLAND Florida held the grand opening for its new Galacticoaster attraction, inviting guests into a new out-of-this-world family thrill ride.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida has officially held the grand opening for their new attraction Galacticoaster.
- Opening today, February 27th, Galacticoaster marks the first new coaster to open inside the main theme park since the resort’s 2011 launch.
- The attraction is located in the northernmost corner of LEGO City, on the former site of the Flying School roller coaster.
- One of the largest investments in LEGOLAND history, the 40MPH family coaster is ready to enthrall guests with launches, controlled spinning and plenty of impressive LEGO special effects and details.
- While we had a chance to preview the new attraction yesterday, LEGOLAND guests can now enter LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885 and go out on their own mission to save the world.
- As part of the experience, four Florida kids selected through a nationwide STEM building challenge, were the first to experience the attraction.
- Dubbed the first-ever Junior Galaxy Explorers, the young scientists returned from their mission giving it rave reviews.
- They also got to press the big LEGO button, officially opening the new experience.
- Also in attendance for the epic grand opening celebration were LEGOLAND Florida Park President Brian Bacica and Merlin Entertainment CEO Fiona Eastwood.
- The pair also took a trip to outer space aboard the new roller coaster.
- Make sure you check out our full queue and POV tour below.
- For those looking to head to LEGOLAND Florida, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More LEGOLAND:
- Photos: LEGOLAND Florida's Remodeled LEGO Store Opens with New Displays
- Backstreet Boys Member Howie Dorough Blasts Off Early on LEGOLAND Florida's Newest Ride
- LEGOLAND Shows Off Interactivity and Sneak Peek of New Galacticoaster
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com