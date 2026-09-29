LEGOLAND California Bringing Brand New Fun to Christmas Bricktacular

Returning favorites and brand new experiences are coming to Legoland California for the holidays.

The Halloween season may be far from over, but it's already time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Legoland California has revealed its plans for the season, and the park is giving everybody, even those who have experienced a Legoland Christmas before, plenty of reason to attend.

What's Happening:

Legoland California has released its plans for its annual Christmas Brictacular, and it includes a lot of brand-new stuff, along with many returning favorites.

Reindeer Refuel will be a (LEGO) reindeer barn where families can interact with the reindeer and build Magic Carrots to help fuel their Christmas flight.

This year will introduce a new LEGO holiday character, Yeti. Kids can build snowflakes to help keep Yeti's holiday home cool.'

Gingerbread Station is an interactive space where kids can follow digital prompts to create seasonal recipes and activate lights and sounds.

Musical fun will be had with the Elf Choir.

A new show, Brickmas (W)rap Battle, will start with wrapping presents, but end as a rap battle full of music and dancing.

As it did with Halloween, the brand new Galacticoaster will gain new customizable elements to make the coaster part of the holiday fun.

Alongside all these new additions, there will also be many returning favorites.

Christmas Bricktacular Fireworks will take place every Saturday in December, with a final performance on New Year's Eve.

The Once Upon a Brickmas show will return.

Holiday characters including Gingerbread Guy and Reindeer Girl will be back.

The Nutcracker Marching Band will return.

Legoland will be done up in holiday decorations, including the LEGO Christmas Tree made of over 366,000 bricks.

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