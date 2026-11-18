Sally Dark Rides Unveils New Mini Dark Ride Coming to Doha Quest in 2027
Guardians of the Hidden Chamber will combine trackless ride vehicles, interactive gameplay, custom animatronics, and rotating scenes in a 4,600-square-foot attraction.
Sally Dark Rides is thinking big by going small with its latest attraction concept, introducing a new Mini Dark Ride format designed to bring immersive storytelling and interactive gameplay to theme parks and family entertainment centers with limited space.
What’s Happening:
- The first installation, Guardians of the Hidden Chamber, is set to open at Doha Quest in Qatar in 2027, combining trackless ride technology, custom animatronics, and interactive effects in a compact attraction footprint.
- Unveiled at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando on November 17, 2026, the new format aims to give smaller venues an opportunity to offer the kind of elaborate, destination-style dark ride experiences typically associated with larger theme parks.
- “Big stories fit in small spaces,” said Rolf Paegert, CEO of Sally Dark Rides. “With the Mini™, we’re bringing together the DNA that defines our attractions in a format that opens up new opportunities.”
- The first attraction developed for the format, Guardians of the Hidden Chamber, is the result of a collaboration between Sally Dark Rides and Doha Quest, Qatar’s largest indoor theme park. The story places guests alongside the Quest Archaeological Group on a VIP expedition into a newly discovered underground chamber. But when the expedition accidentally awakens an army of ancient Guardians, the tour quickly becomes a chase through an ancient labyrinth.
- The adventure begins before guests even board, with an extensively themed queue featuring interactive show elements that establish the story and build anticipation. Once aboard, trackless ride vehicles transport guests through richly detailed environments featuring physical scenery, animatronics, special effects, onboard lighting, and audio.
- Interactive gameplay is a central part of the experience. Guests will receive custom handheld devices called “Fright Lights,” which they will use to defend themselves against the awakened Guardians. Cinematic media will also be integrated throughout the attraction, blending digital content with physical sets and show elements to create layered environments for the interactive game.
- One of the attraction's standout innovations is a series of large rotating turntables that allow two distinct animatronic scenes to occupy the same physical space. Synchronized with the ride's show control system, the turntables rotate between scenes as vehicles progress through the attraction. When guests backtrack through an area, they will encounter a transformed environment and a different animatronic show, creating an additional story moment without requiring an entirely separate room.
- The turntable technology and two custom animatronic characters are being showcased publicly at the Sally Dark Rides booth on the IAAPA Expo show floor, giving attendees an opportunity to see the system in action.
- Several specialized companies are contributing to the attraction's development. ETF is providing the ride system, Alterface is handling the gaming system, Red Raion is creating the CG media, Techni-Lux is supplying show lighting, and Sim Leisure is responsible for scenic elements and the facade. An original musical score is being composed by John Citrone.
- Despite its compact footprint of just 4,600 square feet (426 square meters), Guardians of the Hidden Chamber is designed as a substantial experience. The full attraction will last approximately 35 minutes, including a 25-minute pre-show, a 4-minute-and-45-second ride, and a five-minute post-show. It will feature 13 distinct scenes, five fully custom animatronics, and an assortment of immersive 4D effects.
- “At Doha Quest, we are committed to delivering world-class attractions and unforgettable guest experiences,” the Doha Quest team shared. The park also noted that guests have been anticipating an immersive dark ride with a thrilling, spooky edge, describing the collaboration with Sally Dark Rides as an exciting milestone in its continued expansion.
- With Guardians of the Hidden Chamber, Sally Dark Rides is introducing a new attraction format that brings together suspenseful storytelling, interactive gameplay, and advanced ride technology in a smaller space. The attraction is expected to open at Doha Quest in 2027, with additional details to come.
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