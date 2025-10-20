SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration Returns
Deck the halls and dive into the holiday magic with lights, shows, Santa, and festive fun for the whole family!
SeaWorld San Diego is decking the halls for its annual Christmas Celebration, transforming the park into a sparkling winter wonderland with over one million lights.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego’s annual Christmas Celebration returns November 14 through January 4, transforming the park into a dazzling winter wonderland with over one million sparkling lights.
- Guests can marvel at the 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights, enjoy nightly snowfall, holiday fireworks, and explore music-activated light tunnels.
- New entertainment includes the Clyde & Seamore Christmas Special and Storytime with Mrs. Claus.
- ALL-NEW Clyde & Seamore’s Christmas Special - The prank-loving pinnipeds Clyde and Seamore are back, along with their trainers, for a hilarious holiday time in this Christmas-themed sea lion and otter show offered during the afternoons and evenings!
- ALL-NEW Storytime - Toymaker Trouble with Mrs. Claus and the Elves – As Christmas approaches at the North Pole, and Santa’s elves are preparing the final order of toys for Santa’s sleigh. The head Toymaker Elf Sparky is severely lacking in Christmas Spirit, a key ingredient to Santa’s gift making process. With the help of Mrs. Claus and two of her most trusted elves, the elves will be reminded what makes Christmas truly special.
- Returning favorites feature the Happy Harbor Holiday Live Character Show, Mrs. Claus Christmas Parade, A Stocking Full of Soul, Rudolph’s Christmastown, and photos with Santa and his live reindeer.
- Happy Harbor Holiday Live Character Show – Mission Bay Theater will host the family-friendly holiday show to celebrate the joy of friendship and holiday traditions with fan-favorite Sir Winston the Walrus.
- Mrs. Claus Christmas Parade – Mrs. Claus and her band of merry elves will make their way throughout the park singing and dancing to classic Christmas songs during a festive procession with all-new floats and characters for guests to view daily.
- A Stocking Full of Soul – This reimagined fan-favorite invites guests to a festive night of live music, singing and dancing as the park celebrates the holiday season. Experience a soulful celebration of holiday classics in this original production daily at the Nautilus Amphitheater.
- Rudolph’s Christmastown –Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and some of his friends will make spirits bright with photo opportunities and festive backgrounds.
- Photos with Santa Claus – Santa is at SeaWorld daily and guests can renew holiday traditions by visiting the man in red at SkyTower Lawn to take a photo and share their Christmas wishes with him.
- Guests can enjoy festive food, holiday cocktails, hot chocolate, desserts, and the Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard, plus the unique Dine with Orcas & Santa experience.
- Holiday Cocktails, Desserts, Hot Chocolate & More – Grown-ups will want to get even more festive with an ice-cold brew, a glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s specialty holiday cocktails. Or for the whole family, experience SeaWorld’s famous hot chocolate with candy toppings and all-new delicious desserts.
- Dine with Orcas and Santa – Delight in a one-of-a-kind holiday experience featuring a delicious meal surrounded by majestic orcas, the chance to meet Santa, insights from expert animal specialists and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages.
- Festive Food & Seasonal Sips Sampling Lanyard – The Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard allows guests to try any combination of food, drink or dessert samples and is valid for up to 10 samples during Christmas Celebration. Pass Members receive two additional samples FREE.
- The park also celebrates Hanukkah with menorah lighting, Kwanzaa with a kinara display, and New Year’s Eve with a countdown and fireworks.
- Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes are available for up to 60% off for a limited time, with Annual Pass Members enjoying unlimited visits and exclusive perks. For more information, park hours, and tickets, visit SeaWorld San Diego’s website.
