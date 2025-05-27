SeaWorld San Diego Partners With The Salvation Army and LA Colleges to Raise Awareness for Marine Conservation Through Artwork
The murals will be unveiled on World Oceans Day, June 8th, and displayed at Dolphin Stadium and the Wild Arctic exhibit for an extended period.
SeaWorld San Diego and The Salvation Army are collaborating on a mural project to raise awareness about ocean pollution, partnering with colleges across Southern California.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego has teamed up with The Salvation Army to tackle ocean pollution through a mural initiative with Southern California colleges.
- Students from Otis College of Art and Design and Santa Monica College will create large-scale ocean-themed murals using end-of-life textiles provided by The Salvation Army.
- These murals will be unveiled on World Oceans Day, June 8th, and displayed at Dolphin Stadium and the Wild Arctic exhibit for an extended period.
- The murals honor the oceans while addressing the urgent issue of pollution.
- The global textile industry generates 92 million tons of waste annually, with 60% of new clothing made from synthetic fibers, which contribute to microplastic contamination in marine environments and fill landfills.
- Made entirely from donated end-of-life textiles at The Salvation Army Family Stores, these artworks reflect a commitment to sustainability and innovative reuse.
- The thrift stores also support The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs), helping individuals start anew.
- In partnership with SeaWorld, this installation goes beyond art, symbolizing transformation.
Clothing Drive:
- SeaWorld will host a one-day clothing drive on World Oceans Day, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Guests can donate clean, gently used, or new clothing in the Salvation Army truck near the park entrance.
- Proceeds from the thrift store sales will support local programs that offer individuals a second chance and promote environmental sustainability through reuse and recycling.
What They’re Saying:
- Tyler Carter, Park President of SeaWorld San Diego: “As a leader in animal rescue and conservation, we believe in the power of education to drive meaningful change. These murals will not only be visually stunning but also carry a powerful message about sustainability and protecting our oceans. We are proud to partner with The Salvation Army, Otis College of Art and Design, and Santa Monica College on a project that turns creativity into action. We hope to inspire our guests to join us in our efforts to conserve marine life and preserve our planet’s oceans."
- Bianca Nemtoc, Regional Donations Coordinator, The Salvation Army Western Territory ARC Command: "Through the use of end-of-life clothing that did not sell in our thrift stores—we’re raising awareness that everything we throw away doesn't really go away. Thank you to SeaWorld, Santa Monica College & OTIS for amplifying such an important message."
- Jill Zeleznik, Chair of Fashion Design at Otis College of Art and Design: “This is more than an art installation—it’s a labor of love and a powerful symbol of sustainable creativity. Our students transformed discarded textiles into something extraordinary. Their commitment speaks volumes about their talent, heart and drive to make a difference."
- Lorrie Ivas, Santa Monica College, Fashion Department professor: “What an honor to work with partners focused on respecting and sustaining human life as well as sea life. As an educator, these opportunities for our students bring this honor full circle."
- Svetlana Shigroff, Fashion Department professor at Santa Monica College: “Collaborating with The Salvation Army and SeaWorld has provided valuable opportunities to engage students in conversations about true sustainability. My goal is to equip the next generation to make more responsible choices in their creative and professional practices."
