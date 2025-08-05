Dive into the Brand New Bayside Aquarium at SeaWorld San Diego
Get up close with fascinating sea creatures and powerful conservation stories in this newly reimagined exhibit.
SeaWorld San Diego announced today that the newly refreshed Bayside Aquarium exhibit, located beneath the park’s Bayside Amphitheater, will reopen on August 8, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The exhibit formerly known as the Marine Aquarium, originally opened in 1965 and has been completely transformed to become the new Bayside Aquarium.
- This immersive space has been reimagined to bring up-close encounters with a range of freshwater and saltwater species, including the critically endangered axolotl, the camouflaged wobbegong shark, a California two-spot octopus, brown-banded bamboo sharks, coral cat sharks, and vibrant reef fish.
- Unique jewel-like tanks, including a central glass hexagon centerpiece, offers guests an up-close look at these species, aiming to spark curiosity and deepen understanding.
- Many of the animals at Bayside Aquarium are increasingly threatened in the wild due to habitat loss, climate change, and human activity. Through this experience, SeaWorld aims to inspire action and awareness to help protect species and aquatic ecosystems worldwide.
- The refreshed exhibit introduces guests to the Wildlife Confiscation Network, a pilot program from the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). This national network provides immediate, expert care for live wildlife seized at U.S. ports due to trafficking. SeaWorld San Diego is a proud partner, temporarily housing and supporting rescued species like clams, corals, and other aquatic animals.
- By offering refuge and rehabilitation, Bayside Aquarium helps protect biodiversity and raise awareness about the impact of wildlife trafficking and environmental responsibility.
- Guests can see two critically endangered axolotls up close. These unique amphibians from Mexico are known for their striking appearance and extraordinary ability to regenerate limbs.
- The exhibit highlights the importance of freshwater conservation and protecting fragile ecosystems around the world.
What They’re Saying:
- Danielle Castillo, Curator of Zoological Operations: “This space is about giving guests a closer look at some of the incredible species they may not usually encounter. We are excited to offer a new opportunity to come face to face with these unique animals. It’s also a way SeaWorld is continuing to invest in both the park and the animals in our care."
What Else is Happening at SeaWorld San Diego?
- SeaWorld San Diego announces the next evolution of its Orca Encounter. The newly reimagined presentation connects guests with orcas through powerful stories and conservation-driven action.
- Earlier this year, the park debuted its newest exhibit, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience—possibly SeaWorld’s most immersive attraction to date in the U.S.
- SeaWorld San Diego and The Salvation Army are collaborating on a mural project to raise awareness about ocean pollution, partnering with colleges across Southern California.
