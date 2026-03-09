Sesame Street Fun World Closing Permanently at Universal Studios Japan
The Sesame Street themed area is part of the park's Universal Wonderland kids section.
Universal Studios Japan will soon be saying farewell to Sesame Street, as Sesame Street Fun World – part of the park's Universal Wonderland – will be closing forever in May.
What's Happening:
- Having originally opened at Universal Studios Japan in March 2012, Sesame Street Fun World will be closing its doors forever after Sunday, May 10, 2026.
- The area contains numerous kid-friendly attractions, such as Sesame's Big Drive, Elmo's Go Go Skateboard, and Ernie's Rubber Duckie Race.
- Sesame Street Fun World is the largest of three sections within Universal Wonderland, which also features Snoopy Studios and Hello Kitty's Fashion Avenue – both of which are remaining open.
- But don't worry, your favorite Sesame Street friends will still appear throughout the park in experiences like "NO LIMIT! Parade – Discover U!!! Version," "Sesame Street 4‑D Movie Magic," and "The Ultimate Blues Bash – Colors of Music," plus various character greetings.
- The park will commemorate the closure of the area with a special event "Forever Friends – Always Together," that will run from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, May 10, 2026.
- Guests can pick up a special card that allows them to take unique photos blending the Sesame Street characters with real park scenery when held up at designated locations.
- The artwork will even change during the event, with the second round kicking off on April 15.
- Guests can also write down their favorite memories and post them on “Treasure Boards” installed in two locations within the area – in front of Elmo’s Imagination Playland and Sesame’s Big Drive.
- This portion of the event will kick off on Saturday, April 11, and message cards will be replaced regularly.
